Ghanaian highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei, has hinted all is set for his fifth music album.

The ‘Mansa’ hitmaker has announced the album will be released on January 20.

The album, according to him, features dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, footballer Memphis Depay, KiDi, Camidoh, Teni, and S3fa.

Giving the details on Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso, Bisa Kdei revealed it will be a break away from the usual genre he is known for.

“It’s not going to be what is normally expected of Bisa Kdei. I know that when Bisa K-Dei is mentioned everyone thinks of Highlife. It’s actually a bit different. It’s actually a mixture of genres. Original Album will be out this Friday,” he said.

The ‘Brother Brother’ crooner added his 10-year music journey has been great.

He indicated that staying a solo artiste accounted for his success and survival in the music industry.

“But it’s been great so far, we thank God for how far he has brought us,” he said.