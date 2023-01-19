Before hitting the limelight, Ghanaian highlife musician, Bisa Kdei used to compose soundtracks for Kumawood movies.

Years after dropping hits upon hits, his song ‘Asew’ caught the interest of some Hollywood filmmakers.

He signed a deal to compose a remix of his song to feature in a Netflix movie, ‘Jingle Jangle’.

“So we were there and received an email which was too good to be true from some Hollywood producers that they wanted to use it.

“Later we found out they were big fans of Bisa Kdei and then we signed the deal. We worked on the project for a whole year before we were successful. Grammy CEO and John Legend were the producers for the project,” he recounted.

On Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso, Bisa Kdei said the deal has provided him with many opportunities.

“I have done a couple of soundtracks that will be out soon. It’s not only in the US. I have done one in Germany and one in Australia. They are all big music there [the countries] and it’s because of this deal I was signed into,” he revealed.

The ‘Asew’ remix soundtrack in the American Christmas film ‘Jingle Jangle’ got nominated for the 2021 National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People Awards.