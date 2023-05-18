Lawyer for former Secretary to the Inter Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Charles Bissue, is accusing the Special Prosecutor (OSP) of selective justice for his failure to investigate investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in respect of allegations made in the 2019 Galamsey Fraud Part 1 documentary.

According to Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah Esq., when the OSP invited Mr Bissue for the investigation, they requested for the petition that necessitated it, but the OSP has refused to grant their wish.

He says it is curious for the Special Prosecutor to be investigating Mr Bissue without involving Anas Aremeyaw Anas who was the one that aired the documentary.

“Mr Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor wrote an article and stated in there that apparently the Special Prosecutor Mr Kissi Adjabeng is the one who wrote the petition invoking the powers of the Special Prosecutor, and indeed he was also investigating Anas while he was in office in respect of this matter.

“And so, it is the current Special Prosecutor who then has decided not to investigate Anas in this matter. That then raised some curiosity necessitating the instant application to bring to the court’s attention to the effect that indeed it would be irrational for the Special Prosecutor to continue with its investigation and or prosecution of Mr Charles Bissue,” he said.

He indicated that the Special Prosecutor has on two occasions refused to provide the court with the petition that Anas Aremeyaw Anas filed invoking the powers of the OSP to investigate and prosecute Mr Bissue.

“Prior to the filing of this suit, we made a request for the petition that necessitated the investigation. On two occasions, we’ve made that request and the Special Prosecutor has refused to make that petition available to us.

“We thought that they were all leading to a certain conclusion or they were suggestive,” he argued.

The case has been adjourned to June 12, 2023 for the hearing of the motion for discovery, and the substantive suit which is seeking to restrain the OSP from investigating and prosecuting Mr Charles Bissue.

