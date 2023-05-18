The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned Asante Kotoko’s attacker, Nicholas Mensah, from all football-related activities for a year.

This follows Aduana Stars’ complaint with the governing body, alleging that Kotoko had fielded an unqualified player after a game against the Dormaa-based side.

In the protest of Aduana, the club insisted that Nicholas Mensah, who was fielded for the game, was not qualified to play for the Porcupine Warriors.

Aduana Stars alleged that Mensah, who now goes by Joshua Kwame Rhule, was not authorized to change his name. He was previously known as Louis Mensah but changed his name twice during his football career.

However, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana FA rejected Aduana Stars’ request to punish Asante Kotoko for illegal player registration, stating that Mensah’s former club, Dumasua Delsanco FC, was responsible for the offense.

The GFA Prosecutor later found Mensah guilty and has now suspended him from all football-related activities for a year.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko has released an official statement acknowledging the decision of the Disciplinary Committee.

According to the club, they will review the verdict before taking any further action.

“Asante Kotoko SC notes the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA to issue a one-year ban from all football and football-related activity to Nicholas Mensah with a retrospective effect from 10th February 2023.

“The club will review the verdict before considering our next steps,” Asante Kotoko said in a statement via the club’s website.

Mensah joined Asante Kotoko from Delsanco FC on a three-year contract at the start of the season and has scored three goals in eight league appearances for the Porcupine Warriors.

The ban, which is effective from February 10, 2023, will expire on the same date in 2024.

