The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium to host Ghana’s crucial fixture in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic.

Both edifices met the rigorous FIFA/CAF standards, ensuring that they meet the necessary requirements to serve as suitable venues for the qualifying matches.

The upcoming match for the Black Stars will be against Madagascar on June 18 in the matchday five games, which will be followed by a significant home game against the Central African Republic on September 4 in the final round of games of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars who are seeking to end the country’s 41 years Afcon trophy drought secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the Baba Yara Stadium and then played to a 1-1 draw against Angola in Luanda in a back-to-back games in the matchday three and four games.

These results have positioned Ghana at the top of Group E in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers with eight points.

With a total of eight points from four matches, Ghana’s qualification to the upcoming AFCON tournament hinges on winning either of their remaining two games against Madagascar or the Central African Republic.

A victory in either match will guarantee their place in the prestigious tournament that is scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

