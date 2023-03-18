Chelsea will face holders Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Pep Guardiola faces his former club as Manchester City play six-time winners Bayern Munich.
Inter Milan face Benfica and Serie A champions AC Milan take on current leaders Napoli.
If Chelsea and Manchester City get through, they will meet in an all-Premier League semi-final while AC Milan or Napoli will face Inter Milan or Benfica in the other semi-final.
The first legs of the quarter-finals take place on 11-12 April, with the return games on 18-19 April.
The first legs of the semi-finals will be on 9-10 May, and the second legs on 16-17 May.
The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, will host the final on 10 June.
Champions League quarter-final draw:
Real Madrid v Chelsea
Inter Milan v Benfica
Manchester City v Bayern Munich
AC Milan v Napoli
Champions League semi-final draw
AC Milan or Napoli v Benfica or Inter Milan
Real Madrid or Chelsea v Manchester City or Bayern Munich