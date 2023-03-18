Manchester United will meet record six-time winners Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Should they advance, Erik ten Hag’s side will face either Juventus – whose squad includes former United midfielder Paul Pogba – or Arsenal’s conquerors Sporting Lisbon in the semi-finals.

In the other last-eight ties, Roma face Feyenoord and Bayer Leverkusen meet Union Saint-Gilloise.

The first legs take place on 13 April, with the return games on 20 April.

Sevilla are serial winners of this competition, having won all of their six titles since 2006 and they defeated the Red Devils in the semi-finals on their way to winning it in 2020.

Their squad includes Brazil defender Alex Telles, who is on loan from United.

Ten Hag’s side, who won last month’s Carabao Cup, are also still in the FA Cup and host Fulham in the quarter-finals of that competition on Sunday.

Europa League quarter-final draw

Manchester United v Sevilla

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

Bayer Leverkusen v Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord v Roma

Europa League semi-final draw

Juventus or Sporting Lisbon v Manchester United or Sevilla

Feyenoord or Roma v Bayer Leverkusen or Union Saint-Gilloise