Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has blamed the Ghana Police Service for failing to thoroughly investigate her case after she was attacked by armed robbers in her house.

Speaking on an Accra-based radio station, the gospel act said the Ghana Police stopped investigating the case even though they had a concrete lead to keep on pursuing the matter.

They couldn’t arrest anyone… We had every lead that if they had kept on pursuing we would have arrested someone. But you know Ghana life… nothing has been done up till now…, she said.

It is not a pleasant experience and I have gotten over it and what matters is we having life.

And after life we can get anything else we want. The first week we were not able to sleep but we have gotten over it, she concluded.

Narrating how she was robbed, Celestine said the robbers entered their room through the balcony at midnight.

She said she was locked together with her husband inside their bedroom before they headed to her children’s room – where their daughter collapsed immediately after setting her eyes on them.

They took all our phones (3 phones: My Samsung s9+, my machine is gone, iPhones, 2 laptops, a tablet and made away with all cash we got at home, we found the bags and stuffs they searched outside.

It looks like they entered through the balcony, which is very unbelievable, how they managed to enter our bedroom, picked our phones and locked us inside beats my mind [SIC], she narrated on Peace FM.