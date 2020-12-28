The Nkurakan police has arrested 28-year-old Kwesi Owusu, an ex-convict for ransacking a provision shop in the Eastern Region on Saturday, December 26, a day recognized globally as Boxing Day.

The incident happened at Okornya a town near Nkurakan in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.

Mr. Owusu is on record to have been jailed 12 months for stealing Cocoa beans at Akwadum, according to Police Detective, Corporal Judith Akyem.

In the recent incident, the suspect is said to have bore a hole through the provisions shop and made away with 35 pieces of men slippers, assorted provisions including drinks, Milo, ‘This way chocolate drink’ and Chocolim and a cash of Nine Hundred Ghana Cedis GH?900.

He was later asked to demonstrate how he managed to cut the metallic container and how he entered the shop.

According to the complainant, 20-year-old Akyea Francis, his father blew the alarm where he picked information that the suspect was selling the slippers to some known individuals in the area.

The suspect was picked up and put in police custody to assist the police further investigate the matter.