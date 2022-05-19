The Management of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) has asked the Police to expedite its investigations into the gruesome killing of a level 300 marketing student of the school.

The victim, 24-year-old Nana Ama Clark, was found dead in a pool of blood at OLA, a suburb of Cape Coast, around 9:00pm, last Friday, May 13.

The authorities of the institution have expressed their sadness about the news.

“Management of the University calls on the Ghana Police Service to expedite action on its investigation and bring the perpetrators of this gruesome murder to face the full rigours of the law”, the school said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Management of the University has assured of the safety of the students.

“In the meantime, Management wishes to assure students, parents, guardians, and the public that security at the University remains strong.”

It also extended its condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the school.

“On behalf of the University, Management wishes to extend its deepest and heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.”

Her lifeless body was found in a pool of blood with her private part missing.

Meanwhile, the boyfriend of the victim has been arrested and remanded in Police custody.

The suspect, Ato Bronk Taylor, was remanded by a Cape Coast Circuit Court on Monday, May 16.

He will reappear on May 31, 2022, at the Cape Coast District Court B.