Phase one of the Sunyani Airport has been completed and due to be inaugurated.

The phase which will involve expansion of the terminal and dualisation of the roads leading to the airport will be inaugurated in September.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced this when he addressed a delegation of Chiefs from Bono regional House of Chiefs.

President Akufo-Addo noted that feasibility studies on the construction of the Sunyani Sports Stadium, have been completed and the Finance Ministry was looking at the estimates of the 45 million-dollar proposed 15,000 seater project.

He again expressed concerns about the rate of Chieftaincy disputes in the country calling on traditional rulers to partner government to resolve these disputes.

The President said one of the biggest security challenges confronting Ghana is Chieftaincy conflicts and government spent huge sums of money to manage it.

He requested that in good time, when the President commission’s the airport, he should also cut the sod for the construction of “phase two” of the Project.

In his remarks, he identified several road networks in the Bono Region which are under construction but have largely slowed down. He beseeched the President to the encourage his officers in charge to revive the projects.

He also noted that the people of Bono would be extremely grateful if government will upgrade the Sunyani regional hospital to the status of a teaching hospital as well as ensure the building much needed infrastructure in the two universities in the Bono Region, which are the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) and Sunyani Technical University.

In the area of sports, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, noted that the Chiefs and Elders of the Bono Region, have made available a huge parcel of land for the construction of the Sunyani sports stadium.

He urged the President and his administration to speed up the process so the construction of the sports facility can begin as soon as possible.

President Akufo-Addo, in his response to the several requests made by the traditional ruler on behalf of his people noted that his administration will certainly commission the first phase of the Sunyani airport and ensure that the second phase also commences.

On the road network, President Akufo – Addo, referring to available data in his office noted that a considerable number of roads, are under construction and same will be completed. All road projects which have halted the President assured the delegation, will be revived.

With regard to their request bordering on education and health, the President assured the delegation that the sector Ministers will be informed to take them up and address them appropriately.

