Students of Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) have held a candlelight vigil in honour of slain Nana Ama Clark.

All clad in black, the distraught colleagues held a two-hour procession which began at the school’s roundabout.

They spoke about how Nana Ama would rise to every occasion and meet every challenge with a big heart.

They honoured her memory on a day that would have been her 24th birthday.

The lifeless body of the level 300 Marketing student was discovered by the roadside at OLA Estate near the OLA College of Education in Cape Coast.

Her private part is reported to be mutilated and she had bruises on other parts of he body.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Ato Bronk Taylor, has been arrested and remanded by a Cape Coast Circuit Court on Monday.