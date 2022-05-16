The boyfriend of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) student who was allegedly killed on Friday night has been remanded in Police custody.

The suspect, Ato Bronk Taylor, was remanded by a Cape Coast Circuit Court on Monday, May 16.

He will reappear on May 31, 2022, at the Cape Coast District Court B.

The victim, 24-year-old Nana Ama Clark, was a level 300 Marketing student.

Her lifeless body was found in a pool of blood with her private part missing.

The Police said earlier that they had information around 9 pm on Friday that a female adult was found lying dead by the roadside at OLA Estate near the OLA College of Education in Cape Coast.

According to the Police, they proceeded to the scene and found the body of an unknown person aged about 24 years lying naked with her private part ‘vagina’ cut off and bruises on the body.

The body of Nana Ama Clark was subsequently deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, the incident has shocked residents of the area, who are calling on the Police to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and ensure justice is served.