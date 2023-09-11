Ghanaian-US-based musical talent, Richmond Kyei Manu, professionally known as CashBiggy, has gifted the world with his latest masterpiece, ‘Only You,’.

The song released on September 10 is a heartfelt declaration of love and unwavering commitment to a beloved.

CashBiggy has been steadily making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of afrobeats and contemporary sounds, coupled with his soulful voice.

‘Only You’ continues his tradition of captivating his audience with its moving lyrics and melodious composition.

The song revolves around the theme of undying love, with Cash Biggy assuring his beloved that she holds an irreplaceable place in his heart.

Through each note and every lyric, ‘Only You’ resonates as a timeless anthem of devotion and affection.

Cash Biggy came into the music scene in 2022 with a very controversial song titled ‘Obiara Difor’ meaning everyone is guilty, while chastising all the politicians in the country.

He has since made a name for himself in the music industry with his unique style and powerful vocals and has gained a strong following both in the United States and around the world.

Fans and music enthusiasts eagerly anticipated the release of ‘Only You,’ and their expectations have been met with a soul-stirring ballad that speaks to the depths of love and connection.

Cash Biggy’s artistry shines through as he serenades listeners, leaving them captivated by his musical magic.

As ‘Only You’ continues to make its mark on the music scene, Cash Biggy’s commitment to producing emotionally charged music is undeniable.

His music transcends boundaries and brings people closer through the universal language of melody.

ALSO READ: