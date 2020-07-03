President Akufo-Addo will not replace deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah.

Since there were two deputies assisting the Minister, Alan Kyereman, his colleague, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay will to take over

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

He explained that, the time is too short for the new appointee to acquaint him or herself with the work at the Trade Ministry.

“It will be extremely unlikely that the President will replace Carlos Ahenkorah five months to the elections” Director of Communications at the Presidency stated.

Eugene Arhin said Hon. Ahomka-Lindsay who has been at the Trade Ministry for long is more than capable to handle the portfolio.