Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah was not forced to resign, Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has said.

He claimed the embattled legislator even sent his resignation to President Akufo-Addo on Thursday July 2, 2020 following the backlash after he admitted to breaching the COVID-19 protocols.

Shortly after the Tema West Member of Parliament resigned for storming the voter registration centres after testing positive for coronavirus, there were speculations that he was forced.

According to reports, President Akufo-Addo asked him to resign or be sacked for bringing the name of his government into disrepute.

As an honourable member, Carlos Ahenkorah chose to resign to protect his integrity.

However, Eugene Arhin said such claim is just a figment of peoples imagination.

He said though the President knew about what his appointee had done; he was not even expecting a resignation.

“The President had heard about what Carlos Ahenkorah had done but never asked him to resign” Mr. Arhin added.