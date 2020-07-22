Cargill Ghana, a cocoa processing company and the Apostles Continuation Church, have donated to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

Cargill Ghana, led by the Human Resource Director for Cargill West Africa, Francis Yohuno, donated assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth GH¢100,000.00.

The PPEs included 10 pieces of infrared thermometer guns, 200 boxes of surgical nose masks, 200 boxes of disposable gloves, 400 pieces of surgical gowns and cocoa products among other things.

Mr Francis Yohuno donating on behalf of Cargill

Mr Yohuno, in his remarks, noted that the donation was to support the work of the COVID-19 frontline workers.

He urged all citizens to be law-abiding and strictly follow the safety protocols which is their major responsibility in these hard times.

The Apostles Continuation Church, led by the Barrier Area Head, Apostle Sylvester Agyemang, who is also a member of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, presented a cheque of GH¢ 15,000.00.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Trust Fund, Justice Sophia Abena Akuffo (Rtd), who received the donations on behalf of the Board, thanked the donors for their benevolence.

Apostle Sylvester Agyemang presenting the cheque on behalf of Apostles continuation

She stressed the donation would go a long way to help in the fight against the pandemic, urging Ghanaians will have to learn to live with the virus.

She further implored members of the public to continue to observe the safety protocols.

She also appealed to corporate organisations and individuals to still come to the support of the Trust Fund, adding that they are fast running out of funds.