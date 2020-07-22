The autopsy report of 33-year-old driver, Kofi Ampoma, popularly known as ‘Barluso’, has led to a clash between two renowned pathologists in Ghana.

The deceased was allegedly hacked to death following an altercation with six police officers after he was ‘unlawfully’ arrested in a swoop at a marijuana pub.

The deceased was said to have succumbed to complications of machete wounds, but an initial autopsy which was presented in court challenged the report.

Report of an autopsy dated 28th October, 2019 conducted by Dr Ernest Boakye of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital concluded the deceased died of cardiac arrest and hypertension.

However, family of the deceased pleaded with the court for a second post-mortem which was granted and fell on the laps of private pathologist, Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa.

He challenged the first reports by detecting the cause of death as multiple cutlass injuries on the deceased’s body.

Prof. Akosa is poised to face Dr Boakye for cross-examination at the next court hearing to prove his point.

His latest findings have restored the hopes of Mr Ampoma’s family in bringing justice to their lost son.