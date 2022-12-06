Cardi B flaunted her envious curves as she took to the stage in a daring sheer gold body suit which did not leave much to the imagination for her adoring fans.

The rapper, 30, wowed the crowd during an intimate performance at Story nightclub in Miami Beach on Friday night – the same venue that her husband Offset had played 24 hours earlier.

She looked immaculate in her brave attire, which had fake protruding nipples and a dark triangle on the lower part of her body to imitate pubic hair. Her back-up dancers also wore similar sheer body suits, which no doubt got pulses racing.

Cardi had her hair in loose curls but her most impressive asset was her trademark long nails, which were around four inches long and in a shade of ice blue.

During the show, she appeared to douse a bottle of alcohol on her body as she belted out one of her hits.

The Grammy Award winning artist has teased her fans of a potential second studio album, with her 2018 debut compilation, Invasion of Privacy, receiving triple platinum certification after topping the US Billboard 200 chart.

The mum-of-two told Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club earlier this week that she is in the process of writing new material but admitted she didn’t know “what’s going on with me”.

She said: “I have like a couple of songs that are like definite, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out.”

Cardi, who gave birth to second child Wave last year, also hinted that the delay in new music is due to other factors, which she believes she has got sorted.

She added: “It’s, like, putting visuals… I finally got my body right, you know, I’m saying I just did a trip to the DR (Dominican Republic).

When asked if she went to the Dominican Republic for cosmetic surgery, the New York born artist replied: “They do the best job.”

Cardi had recently opened up about how she feels “hopeless” when Offset can’t contain his emotions following the death of his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff last month.

Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, died earlier this month at just 28 years old after he was gunned down in a shooting in Houston, Texas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His uncle and bandmate Quavo had been playing a dice game with the rapper when a fight broke out.

She said during an interview with The Neighborhood Talk : “We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy.

“No lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile.”