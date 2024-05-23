This initiative strives to empower women in the print and imaging sectors, steadfast in its commitment to Canon’s corporate philosophy ‘Kyosei’ (www.Canon-CNA.com) and fostering gender equality in workplace leadership roles; Renowned Nigerian creative professionals and Canon ambassadors Daniel Ehimen&Emmanuel Oyeleke will conduct sessions on content creation, photography, and printing, igniting inspiration and expertise.

Canon Central and North Africa, a global leader in imaging and print solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Women Who Empower 2024 programme in Nigeria in collaboration with Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR). This initiative aims to uplift and support women in the imaging and print industries through workshops, mentorship opportunities, and networking events, tailored to promote the growth and advancement of women in these fields.

Aligned with this year’s International Women’s Day theme of “Inspire Inclusion”, the initiative aims to empower women by providing a platform to showcase their work, enabling access to necessary tools, and helping them excel through investment and training programmes.

“We are thrilled to partner with WISCAR in Nigeria to unlock the potential of women in the imaging and printing industries in Africa. This collaboration exemplifies Canon’s unwavering commitment to leveraging our resources for the greater good. Skills development and empowerment of women are not just beneficial but critical for the advancement of our society and economy,” says Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa.

“By joining forces, we can create meaningful opportunities for women to thrive professionally, contribute to gender equality, and drive economic growth. Together, we are poised to make a significant impact on the advancement of women in our communities and beyond.”

Mrs. Amina Oyagbola, Founder&Chairperson WISCAR says, “WISCAR is excited to partner with Canon to empower women in the imaging and print industries. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing women with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed in their professional endeavours. Together, we will pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable society in Nigeria.”

The programme will commence on 15 May 2024 with a series of workshops which includes three modules: printing, photography, and content creation. Each module has four sessions, two theory and two practicals, allowing participants to select one or more areas of interest. These classes include technical instruction, foundational theory, and a month of supervised Canon equipment practice in the chosen field.

Led by renowned Nigerian cinematographer, director, and Canon Ambassador Daniel Ehimen, the content creation course will offer participants essential skills in videography. The course will cover videography principles, camera mastery, storytelling, and practical application with feedback.

The photography course led by Emmanuel Oyeleke, a renowned Nigerian lifestyle photographer and Canon Ambassador, will focus on the fundamentals of photography, with an emphasis on storytelling. Through numerous sessions and practical exercises, participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of photography basics and hone their skills behind the lens. The printing workshop, also led by Oyeleke, will offer a comprehensive understanding of printing solutions for photography portfolios and photo studio setups.

Canon will provide all resources, comprising imaging and printing equipment. Upon completion of the workshops, participants will receive certificates and valuable feedback from the trainers. The company looks forward to collaborating with WISCAR and other organisations to nurture the progress of women in the photography industry. This initiative aligns with Canon’s corporate philosophy and its commitment to advancing gender equality in the workplace.

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR),a non-profit organisation based in Ikoyi, Lagos is focused on empowering and developing professional women in Nigeria and beyond. Together, they will offer the WIN-with-WISCAR Mentoring Programme, providing career advice, guidance, and support to young professional women.