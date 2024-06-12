Accra hosted its inaugural Cancer Survivors Walk last Saturday, uniting hundreds of survivors, NGOs, medical practitioners, and other members of the public to raise awareness about cancer survivorship in Ghana.

The walk, organized to raise awareness about cancer survivorship commenced from Accra Girls Senior High School and progressed through several principal streets, culminating at the Elwak Sports Stadium.

Participants, holding placards with powerful messages about cancer, marched in solidarity.

Also, informative flyers were distributed to the public, emphasising the importance of early detection, treatment options, and support for survivors.

Leading the walk was President of the Cancer Support Network Foundation (CSNF), Akwasi Osei.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants, noting their role in making the event a resounding success.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our fight against cancer. Your presence here is a testament to our collective resolve to support and uplift cancer survivors,” he remarked.

Mr Osei also commended Juliet Appiah Quansah, the foundation’s founder, for her unwavering dedication to the organisation’s philanthropic objectives.

Secretary of CSNF, Blaise Ackom, addressed the crowd, and urged the public to dispel common misconceptions about cancer.

He stressed the need for accurate information and community support to combat the stigma often associated with the disease.

Organizer of CSNF Mrs Ramatu Sumani, in her remarks touched on the importance of survivors sharing their stories.

“We need more survivors to come forward and share their journeys. Our stories are a source of hope and inspiration for those currently battling cancer,” she said.

