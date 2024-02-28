A seven-member jury has been constituted to quick start trial of Safina Mohammed Adizatu accused of murdering her Canadian boyfriend, Frank Kofi Osei, at Ashaley Botwe in July 2022.

The court at its last sitting slated February 27, 2024 for the empaneling of jurors.

The accused person who was given the option to select the seven-jury earlier on rejected three of them. The court then swore the seven-member jury in.

Safina aka Safina Diamond, a student, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder. She is on bail.

Soon after the empaneling of the jury, the court presided over by Mrs. Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, said the court was constrained with time hence adjourned the matter to March 7, 2024.

At the next sitting, the court would listen to the addresses of the prosecution led by Nana Ama Adinkra and defence counsel Samuel Alesu-Dordzi.

Again, the court will conduct Case Management Conference on March 7,2024.

The state is expected to call nine witnesses in the matter, including Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, who was standing trial as an accomplice at a District Court in Adenta but was later released based on the recommendation of the Attorney General.

On Sunday July 24, 2022, Frank Kofi Osei, who was on vacation in Ghana, visited Safina, at Ashaley Botwe School Junction in Accra and decided to spend the night with her.

The fact of the case indicated that at night Safina, Arku and other accomplices yet to be arrested, allegedly stabbed Osei with a knife and strangled him.

Safina and her accomplices allegedly cleaned Osei’s blood from the floor while the body was in the room for 24 hours.

The facts said Osei’s body was carried from the first floor of the story building down the staircase and dumped at the gate of the house where the deceased had parked his Toyota Tundra.

Safina allegedly called the Police, claiming that her boyfriend, who visited her had died in her room. When the Police got there, they found Osei’s body at the gate of Safina’s house. Safina was arrested by the Police.

