A Level 100 student of the University of Ghana is currently in the grips of the police for allegedly murdering her boyfriend at Ashaley Botwe School Junction in Accra.

The 23-year-old Safina Mohammed Adizatu, according to the police, was assisted by one Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, a Technical Officer in committing the crime.

The police narrated that the deceased, Frank Kofi Osei, was a Ghanaian domiciled in Canada who had come to the country for a vacation.

Safina, also known as Safina Diamond on social media, and Arku are said to have stabbed the deceased several times on his chin, jaw, back and strangled him to death.

The two were arraigned before the Adentan District Court and charged with conspiracy and murder.

In his argument, the Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko, said that on Sunday, July 24, 2022, Mr Osei, now deceased visited Safina, his fiancée, who resides at Ashalley Botwe School Junction and decided to spend the night.

According to the prosecution, at night, Safina, Arku and other accomplices yet to be identified stabbed Mr Osei several times with a knife on his chin, jaw, back and strangled him to death.

The Chief Inspector revealed that the blood was afterwards cleaned up by Safina and Arku while the deceased was in the room for a 24-hour period.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons later dragged the deceased from the first floor of the storey building through the staircase and dumped him at the gate of the house where the deceased had parked his Toyota Tundra and washed the blood stains off the staircase.

On Tuesday, July 26, at about 4:00am, Safina called a police officer saying that her boyfriend visited her and he had died in her room.

The prosecution said the police officer called the Police Patrol Team who rushed to the scene and found the body of the deceased lying at the gate of Safina’s house.

However, Safina and Arku were nowhere to be found.

Chief Inspector Nyarko said the police later traced Safina to Ashalley Botwe School Junction and arrested her.

The prosecution said Arku after committing the act, absconded to Kumasi.

It then added that efforts were underway to apprehend other accomplices on the run.

Meanwhile, the accused persons have petitioned for bail which was vehemently resisted by the prosecution.

The Court, presided over by Nana Aba Quaiba Nunoo, after the proceedings, preserved the accused’s pleas and remanded them into police custody to reappear on August 12.