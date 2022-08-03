The Police at Akyem-Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region are holding 10 students for allegedly attacking and molesting a teacher of the Anyinasin Methodist Junior High School after he punished some students for misconduct.

According to reports, the suspect,s including one JHS 3 pupil and two JHS 2 pupils of the school were picked up by the police at the Anyinasin Chief’s palace immediately after they gave their side of the story as part of a MUSEC stakeholders engagement on Monday.

Reports said the pupils admitted to trading an illicit drug called D10 in school, which makes its users feel high and drowsy, and will be arraigned on Tuesday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Abuakwa North Education Directorate, Maxwell Kofi Owusu, confirmed the arrest and indicated that academic activities will resume on Tuesday.

He said, “the traumatized teacher may be transferred to a different school for his safety and security.”

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive of Abuakwa North and Chairman of MUSEC, Alhaji Umar Bodinga, who led the engagement has assured that “all suspects found culpable will be dealt with according to the law.”

He also indicated that, the supplier of the said drug D10 will be arrested by the police.