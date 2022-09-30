A Canadian-based Ghanaian, the late Frank Kofi Osei, who was said to be gruesomely murdered by his side chick has finally been laid to rest.



One can recall that the late Frank Osei, while in Ghana for preparations towards his elder sister’s funeral, was allegedly murdered (poisoned and stabbed multiple times) by his lover named Safinatu Mohamed sometime in August 2022.



However, in the latest update, the deceased and his sister have finally been buried in their hometown in the Ashanti region.



It was rather a heart-wrenching sight to behold as their inconsolable mother could not bear the sight of the caskets containing the remains of her two children placed before her.



In a separate part of the video, the late Frank’s wife was captured standing beside her husband’s coffin in tears while performing some rituals which required her to take off her wedding rings and place them on the casket.

See video as posted by thosecalledcelebs on twitter:



