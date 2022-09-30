A Chinese national, who allegedly slashed the throat of his Ghanaian employee at Kweikuma in the Sekondi-Takoradi municipality of the Western Region, has been arrested.

The suspect, identified as Xue Hue, is expected to make a court appearance today, September 30, 2022, to face justice.

Police preliminary investigation indicates on September 28, 2022, the suspect allegedly attacked the victim, who is a mason with Paulichenda Engineering, a construction company at Kweikuma, with a knife inflicting a cut on his neck.

In a statement, the Police said Mr Hue was arrested for using an offensive weapon to cause harm.

The victim, Isaac Boateng, is reported to have been assaulted when he confronted his Chinese boss over unpaid salaries.

Thus, the Ghanaian employees held a meeting where they discussed the issue and elected Mr Boateng to be their representative.

According to the other employees, it was during this encounter that tempers flared up.

Mr Boateng has since been treated at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital and discharged.