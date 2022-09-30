A Ghanaian employee is currently battling for his life at the Effiankwanta Regional Hospital after his Chinese employer inflicted a cut on his neck at Kweikuma, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Municipality of the Western Region.

The victim, Isaac Boateng is reported to have been assaulted when he confronted his Chinese boss over unpaid salaries.

Paulichenda Engineering is a Chinese company that has been contracted to erect edifices close to the apartments of the Ghana Navy flats at Kweikuma.

Speaking to Takoradi-based Connect FM, colleagues of the victim said they have been working for months without pay.

Thus, the Ghanaian employees held a meeting where they discussed the issue and elected Mr Boateng to be their representative.

According to the other employees, it was during this encounter that tempers flared up.

“We have worked for the whole month and our salaries had not been paid so we had a meeting and one of our colleagues went to the Chinese boss to find out what was wrong with the salaries because we have families and we are also owing some people,” they narrated.

“In the heat of the argument, the Chinese boss pulled a flick knife and slashed the throat of our colleague. He has incurred deep wounds, blood traces could be seen everywhere,” they told the media house.

They said the victim has since been rushed to Effiankwanta Regional Hospital.