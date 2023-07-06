Ghana Women’s Premier League & FA Cup champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, have been paired with AS Garde Nationale from Niger, Amis du Monde of Togo in Group B of the CAF Women’s Champions League Zone B qualifiers.

The official draw was conducted on Wednesday at the Mohammed VI Complex in Rabat, Morocco with the tournament expected to be hosted in Cote D’Ivoire.

The group games will commence in early August.

Group A has Delta Queens of Nigeria, USFA from Burkina Faso, Athletico of Cote D’Ivoire and Sam Nelly FC from Benin.

In Group B of the Zone, Ampem Darkoa take on As Garde of Niger, as well as Friend of the World who represent Togo.

This is how ready we are to crash our opponents in the CAF Women’s Champions leave @UfoawafuB qualifiers💥



Drawing of lots is today, Bring it on !#NanaMma!👑💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/2OJjOT28jL — Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC 2022/23 MGWPL Champions🥇🏆 (@ampem_fc) July 5, 2023

Morocco’s AS Far are the reigning Queens of the CAF Women’s Champions League after dethroning the inaugural champions, Mamelodi Sundowns who lifted the title in 2021.

The CAF Women’s Champions League is the first women’s club continental competition on African soil.

The tournament will also be used as a dry run to test the nation’s readiness ahead of next year’s TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.