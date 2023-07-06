General Manager for Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow, has revealed that the team will play their home matches of the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Dawu-based club who defeated King Faisal to win the FA Cup has been working to meet all requirements laid out by CAF in order to be eligible for the CAF Confederations Cup.

Considering the substandard nature of Dawu Park where Dreams FC play their home games, they had to settle on a more advanced venue that meets the basic requirements of Africa’s football governing body.

Shardow stated that his team will play their home games at the Accra Sports Stadium in accordance with the requirements imposed by the CAF.

“When CAF came for the inspection, they chose certain venues that are suitable for CAF competitions. According to the regulations, during the preliminary round of the competition, the rules are flexible. They tighten it when you progress to the group stages. For now, we have identified the Accra Sports Stadium as the venue for our Africa campaign,” he told Kessben FM.

This means, in the event that Dreams FC advance to further rounds of the competition they would have to hope the Accra Sports Stadium matches the demands of the competition or switch to another venue.

This will be the first time Dreams FC will compete in CAF inter-club competitions.