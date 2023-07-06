Mustapha Mohammed was accused by her niece on Nhyira FM’s Obra Show as the biological father of her child.

But a DNA report to ascertain the paternity of the child has exonerated the uncle.

It was a shocking revelation when the 13-year-old girl named her uncle and another man as the biological fathers of her baby.

On the June 22 edition of the Obra Show, the girl named her boyfriend Frukani Abubakari and her uncle Mustapha as the two men she slept with before getting pregnant.

But both men denied responsibility. To unravel the confusion, Mama Effe and the Obra team supported the feuding parties to conduct a DNA test to verify the biological father of the child.

The result of the DNA test proved Frukani to be the biological father.