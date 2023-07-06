The Coalition of Individual Bondholders Groups has announced their decision to commence picketing at the premises of the Finance Ministry from Tuesday, July 11 until their demands are met.

In a press statement issued by the Coalition, they noted that the Finance Ministry has failed to pay outstanding principals and coupons and has also failed to implement the agreement reached and captured in the Memorandum of Understanding dated May 16, 2023 and signed between the Coalition and the Ministry on behalf of government.

“Payment of some bonds has been in default for over hundred (100) days, and it has been over fifty (50) days since agreeing on terms captured in the MoU with no implementation undertaken nor official communication on a way forward.

“This conduct of government, intended or otherwise, has been condescending, insensitive and disrespectful to its own citizens whose only crime has been to trust their government with their savings,” it stated.

According to the Coalition, the untold hardship and unjustified suffering that has befallen their members as a result of the government’s failure must cease, hence the picketing until their needs are met.

“We shall picket each day from the 11th of July 2023 till the grievances of the lives at stake are addressed,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Coalition will be organizing a town hall meeting on Sunday July 9 at 1pm to discuss the modalities of the picketing.

“We call on all bondholders, sympathizers and dependents to join us rise and assure justice for Mother Ghana and its citizens,” it concluded.

Below is the full statement: