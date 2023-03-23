Felix Afena-Gyan has rejected a call-up to the Black Meteors camp ahead of their U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria on Friday.

The US Cremonses striker was part of eight foreign-based players called up by Ibrahim Tanko for the fixture as they seek to book a slot for the main tournament.

Afena-Gyan expected to join his colleagues as they opened camping in Accra earlier this week before travelling on Wednesday night.

The Ghana Football Association, according to reports, had sent all the travelling requirements to the Italian side for the service of the player but the youngster has rejected the opportunity to be with the team.

Afena-Gyan is yet to be involved in any national team assignment since his appearance in the international friendly against Brazil before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The striker has started just five Serie A games this season while he has two goals in three Coppa Italia appearances.

Meanwhile, the team has arrived in Algeria for the game. The return game will be staged at the Baba Yara Stadium in four days’ time.

Here is the full squad named by Tanko for the game against Algeria: