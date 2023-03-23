Ibrahim Tanko has announced a 26-man squad for Black Meteors’ 2023 CAF U23 Championship qualifying matches against Algeria.

The first leg of the match will be held at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba on March 24, with the reverse fixture four days after at the Baba Yara Stadium.

A win in the double-legged tie will secure Ghana’s place in the tournament, which is scheduled to take place from 24 June to 8 July 2023.

With their sights set on the next Olympic Games in Paris, the team is determined to put in a strong performance against Algeria and secure their place in the U23 Championship.

The 26-man squad is made up of a mix of experienced and new players, with Coach Tanko confident that their balance will serve the team well.

The players have been putting in hard work and training ahead of the matches

See the full squad below: