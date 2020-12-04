AshantiGold are hoping to qualify to the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup as they prepare for a battle with Burkinabe side Salitas in the second leg of the preliminary round on Saturday.

The Obuasi-based side hosted Salitas at the Len Clay Sports Stadium in the previous weekend but were unable to find the net and the game ended with a 0-0 scoreline.

This means Ashgold need nothing short of a win or a scoring draw against the 2018 Coupe du Faso winners to move one step closer to the group stage of the competition.

What is the kickoff time?

The match will start at exactly 18:00 GMT.

Current form of both teams

AshantiGold

In their last five competitive matches, AshantiGold have won just one game, lost once and shared the spoils on three occasions.

Salitas

The Burkinabe side have also won two games in their last five league matches (W2 D2 L1).

Team news

AshantiGold

The visitors will still be without the services of defender Samed Ibrahim who is still nursing an injury he sustained during the team’s opening league game against Karela.

Salitas

They do not have problem with their squad heading into the game.

Match facts

Salitas have managed five victories in their last 10 competitive matches. During that period, they have recorded two losses and three draws.

Salitas have lost just once in their last five competitive home games (W3 D1 L1). They have scored nine goals (1.8 goals per game) in those games and conceded five (1 goal per game).

AshantiGold have accumulated three wins in their last 10 competitive matches. They have drawn five times and lost twice during that period.

AshantiGold have won just one of their last five competitive away games (W1 D3 L1). In that period, they netted five goals (1 goal per game) and conceded nine (1.8 goals per game).