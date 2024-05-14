Former AshantiGold SC President, Dr Kwaku Frimpong, has announced plans to hand over the club to new management to lead the team’s revival.

Speaking on Sports Nite on Asempa FM, Dr Frimpong confirmed negotiations with AngloGold Ashanti aimed at transferring ownership to a new management team.

“We have sat down with Anglo Gold Ashanti and have agreed to hand over the team to another management to spearhead the revival of the club. We are currently negotiating and completing all the paperwork for a successful takeover,” he said.

AshantiGold SC was demoted to the Division Two League after being found guilty of match manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game against Inter Allies at the TNA Park.

Dr. Frimpong, his son, officials and players involved in the game received hefty sanctions from the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee.

Despite the demotion, Dr Frimpong expressed confidence that AshantiGold would rise again.

“Ashgold is a giant in Ghanaian football, and its decline has been felt across the league,” Dr Frimpong remarked.

“But we are on a mission to restore its greatness, and I urge our supporters to remain patient as we navigate through this transitional phase. With the grace of God and unwavering determination, AshantiGold will rise again.”

The leadership of the Obuasi-based club revealed their engagement with the Ghana Football Association on Monday to reclaim their footballing status.