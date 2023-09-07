President of the now-defunct AshantiGold SC, Dr Kwaku Frimpong has dismissed claims that, he is not the owner of the embattled club.

The Miners have been demoted due to their dealings with Dr Frimpong.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Sports Nite Show, he said he bought the club from AshantiGold mining company back in 2018.

He disclosed that, he purchased the club for a just $1 but inherited a substantial debt burden amounting to a staggering $450,000.00.

To demonstrate his commitment to the club’s future, Dr. Frimpong said he cleared the debt as part of the acquisition.

“I bought AshantiGold for just $1, but they had debts of $450,000.00, so I had to also clear the debt as part of the purchase of the club,” he stated.

Ashgold were demoted to Division Two League after they played a match of convenience with Inter Allies on the final day of the 2020/2021 season.

This led to a ten-year ban imposed on Dr Frimpong, the club President. His son Emmanuel Frimpong, was also slapped with a year ban.

They are currently contesting these bans in the Accra Human Rights Court.