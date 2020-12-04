Asante Kotoko aim to advance to the Caf Champions League first round as they welcome Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou to the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday for the second leg of the preliminary round clash.

The first leg ended 1-1 in Mauritania last weekend. Kotoko blamed the referee for not winning the match. They scored the opener through Osman Ibrahim but the home side equalised through a dubious penalty.

As Kotoko continue their search for a group stage appearance in the competition since 2006, they will hope to finish off their current opponents on home soil.

What is the kickoff time?

The match will start at exactly 15:00 GMT.

Current form of both teams:

Kotoko

Kotoko are unbeaten in their last five games but have only achieved one victory (W1 D4).

Nouadhibou

The Orange club are also unbeaten in their last five league matches in 2020 (W3 D2).

Team news:

Kotoko

The Kumasi-based side’s captain and goalkeeper Felix Annan is not available as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury.

Nouadhibou

The Mauritanian top-flight winners have no problem.

Match facts

Nouadhibou have conceded just one goal in their last five competitive away matches (0.2 goals per game) and scored seven (1.4 goals per game).

The Orange club are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions, winning nine and drawing two. They are yet to lose a game in over 10 months.

Kotoko have conceded three goals in their last five competitive home games (0.6 goals per game) and scored five (1 goal per game).

Kotoko have lost one game in their last 13 competitive matches (5W 7D 1L).