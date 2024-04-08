Dreams FC striker, John Antwi, anticipates a challenging encounter against Zamalek SC in the upcoming semifinals of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

Having secured their spot in the last four by overcoming Stade Malien with a 3-2 aggregate victory, Dreams FC has made history as the first Ghanaian club to reach this stage under the current tournament format.

The Still Believe side has garnered noteworthy achievements throughout its debut campaign in the competition.

Antwi, who boasts experience from his time in the Egyptian League with Al-Ahly SC, Pyramids FC, and Ismaily SC, acknowledged the prowess of teams hailing from North Africa.

John Antwi

“It won’t be easy because I’ve been in Egypt. I know how their game is and I know the team Zamalek, I know the quality they have, the players they have, so going to meet one of these clubs, I think it’s going to be difficult” he told Citi Sports.

Despite recognizing the formidable challenge ahead, Antwi expressed confidence in his team’s ability to prepare adequately and face Zamalek.

“We are going to prepare and meet them and I believe in the boys,” he added.

The first leg of the encounter is set to take place at the Cairo International Stadium on April 21, with the reverse fixture scheduled at the Baba Yara Stadium seven days later.

