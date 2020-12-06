Ashgold have been eliminated out of the CAF Confederation Cup after losing 2-1 to Salitas FC in the 2nd leg of the preliminary round of the competition.

The Obuasi based club made four changes to the team that faced Salitas in the first leg with Abdul Bashiru, Kwame Moses, Mark Agyekum and goalkeeper Mohamed Bailou coming in to replace Roland Amouzou, Empem Dacosta, Eric Esso and Robert Dabuo.

David Abagna was on target for The Miners in the second leg fixture at Stade du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou but two earlier goals by Olivier Boissy for the host were just enough to send Milovan Cirkovic’s outfit out of the championship.

Following a goalless first leg last week at Obuasi, the Burkinabe side progressed to the next stage of the competition with a 2-1 aggregate.

The Miners tried their hardest to find the equaliser but to no avail.

Salitas will face Sudanese side Alamal Atbara in the first round of the competition in late December 2020.