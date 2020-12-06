Asante Kotoko are through to the next stage of the CAF Champions League after their opponents, FC Nouadhibou, failed to turn up for their second preliminary round game.

The match, which was to be staged on Saturday, December 5, 2020, had to be postponed.

Asante Kotoko has been declared 2:0 winners against FC Nouadhibou in the 2nd leg of the #CAFCL



We therefore qualify to the next round with a 3:1 aggregate in our favor. #AKSC #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/l6y0FJxaJ7 — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) December 6, 2020

CAF postponed the match after two players from FC Nouadhibou tested positive for COVID-19.

The game was finally rescheduled for Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The new test results confirmed that the two players, who had tested positive for coronavirus, had indeed contracted the virus.

After a long delay, the match commissioners walked the players of Kumasi Asante Kotoko to the field and declared them as winners of the CAF Champions League preliminary tie.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko await the winners of the clash between Al-Hilal of Sudan and FC Vipers of Uganda.