Kwadwo Poku Nsafoa, one of the candidates in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential race, has raised concerns about the financial losses incurred by the state due to the failure of the Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to revive the company.

TOR has been non-operational for a decade, leading to widespread speculation about the effectiveness of the appointed managing director and questions regarding their salary payments without tangible results.

Many have called for the removal of the managing director, expressing frustration over his lack of action in such a crucial institution.

Earlier this year, both junior and senior staff members staged demonstrations, urging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dismiss the managing director for not meeting expectations.

Joining the chorus of voices, energy expert and NPP presidential hopeful, Kwadwo Poku Nsafoa, has voiced his concerns about the inefficiency at TOR.

During an interview on Adom FM’s evening political talk show, Burning Issues with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, Mr Nsafoa stated, “I am worried about the inefficiency at TOR. The president appointed a managing director to revive the company, but since their appointment, not a single crude has been refined.

“Yet, they continue to receive a salary every month, causing financial losses to the state. If I were the one who appointed them, I would summon them to explain why they have been unable to bring the company back on its feet, as that was the main reason for their appointment.”

