Aspiring independent presidential candidate, Sam Ankrah says he will run the leanest but most efficient government in the history of Ghana if elected in the 2024 election.

Mr Ankrah has revealed he will not appoint more than 20 ministers in his government.

The leader of the Alternative Force for Action (AFA), who touts himself as the game changer Ghana needs said this on Adom FM Burning Issues.

As the first step to downsize his government, he mentioned there will be no regional ministers because governance will be decentralised.

“Ghana doesn’t need more than 20 ministers. We won’t even need regional ministers in my administration because MMDCEs will be elected and they will be in charge at the regional and local levels,” he said.

Mr Ankrah noted that he will in the coming days his plan which will be legally binding and will highlight all his visions for Ghana.

“We won’t be working with a manifesto. Ours is more of a contract which we will soon outdoor. Ghanaians will know our team, vice leader and the policies we will put in place to effectively run the country and put it in the pace we deserve,” he added.

