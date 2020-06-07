Late radio presenter with the Despite Group, Kwadwo Wiafe will be buried on Saturday July 4, 2020, the family has announced.

The deceased who was host of Neat FM’s drive time show, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Popularly known as ‘Favorite Mc’s MC‘, the sudden demise of the vibrant young man is still a shock to many in the entertainment industry.

Prior to the burial, the family will on Friday June 12, 2020 hold the one week celebration where all the funeral arrangements will be announced.

The late Kwadwo Wiafe, 33, left behind a wife and three children.