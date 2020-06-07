The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it will issue 3,875,441 Ghana Cards to applicants in 5,635 registration centres in all the regions concurrently, from Monday, June 8 to Tuesday, June 16.

The nationwide exercise, it said, would enable 11,062,850 Ghanaians to possess their cards in good time to use them for vouching for their relatives or other Ghanaians who wished to register during the nationwide mop-up registration exercise.

The mop up exercise would begin from Thursday, June 18 to mid-September.

A statement signed by Mr Francis Palmdeti, Head of Corporate Affairs of the NIA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Friday, said the issuance of the cards would also enable holders to use it for other mandatory purposes stated in the National Identity Register Regulation, 2012 (LI 2111), including registering as a voter and vouching for others as Ghanaians.

The NIA would provide adequate personal protective equipment for all NIA field officials for use during the exercise, the statement said.

Also, “all registration centres will be equipped with the requisite resources to ensure effective observance of all prescribed health and safety protocols” .

Additionally, “security personnel will be deployed at each registration centre to enforce compliance with crowd control measures, such as physical distancing and the appointment system”.