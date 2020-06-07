A 30-year old man, Kobina Aggrey, who threatened to cut his neighbour into pieces for allegedly snatching his girlfriend, has been granted GH¢10,000 bail with two sureties by a circuit court in Cape Coast.

Aggrey pleaded not guilty to threat of death and the court, presided over by Mrs Abena Buansi Amponsah, adjourned the case to Thursday, July 9.

Giving the facts of the case, the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Iddrisu Yakubo, said the complainant, Mr Smith George, a health worker, had information suggesting that Aggrey was accusing him in the neighbourhood of snatching his girlfriend.

Unhappy with it, George on Friday, April 10, went to the accused to ascertain the truth or otherwise of the issue.

On seeing George in his house, Aggrey pointed a cutlass at him without any provocation and dared the complainant to joke with him or have his body cut into pieces.

Chief Inspector Yakubo said it took the intervention of an eye witness to bring the situation under control.

He said George felt threatened thus reported the matter to the police.