The police officer, who was killed in a robbery attack at Adedenkpo, a suburb of Jamestown in Accra, died a few days to his birthday.

The deceased, Constable General Emmanuel Osei, would have turned 26 years on June 25.

Known to many as Kobby, the late Osei passed out of the National Police Academy and Training School less than a year ago.

He is said to be an affable and respectful young man loved by his peers in the service.

However, he met his untimely death on June 14, 2021, while providing security for a bullion van.

According to reports, the robbers were said to have trailed a bullion van in a taxi and on a motorbike and upon arrival at a less crowded location, fired indiscriminately, killing them instantly.

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Bonuah, who commiserated with the bereaved family over their loss, assured them of justice.

The police have since placed a GH¢20, 000.00 bounty for information that will lead to the arrest of the killers.