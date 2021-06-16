Fire has gutted parts of the Abossey Okai spare parts hub in the Greater Accra Region, destroying several shops in the area.

Reports indicate the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, June 16, 2021, close to the chief’s palace.

Residents looked on helpless as the fire destroys the property amid explosions.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be known with no casualties recorded.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Ghana Fire Service have been to the area to help douse the fire.

Watch the video below for more: