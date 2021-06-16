The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, has fired back at persons calling for his resignation following the death of police officer Emmanuel Osei.

According to him, citizens must be measured in their expectations from the police in discharging their duties.

Though he admitted there is an alarming rate of insecurity in the country, he added there is no society in the world without crime.

“We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime.

“Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven,” he said.

Mr Boanuh made the remarks when he visited the family of late Mr Osei, who was killed together with a robber in a bullion van robbery near Jamestown on Monday.

The two; police officer Emmanuel Osei and a hawker, Afua Badu, were shot dead while the driver of the van is on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after sustaining several injuries.

His comment comes on the back of calls for his resignation by security analyst, Adam Bonah over the gruesome murder.

“I am putting the blame at the doorsteps of the Police IGP and I am advocating that he should go, he has reached retirement, they have given him two extensions so he should go home for more enthusiastic, energised officers who are within the 60 years limit to take over and probably put a bit more enthusiasm into the Ghana Police,” he told Evans Mensah on Monday.

The IGP argued that any security analyst who accuses the police of sleeping on the job is uninformed.