Banks have given the firm assurance of working with the various security agencies and the Bank of Ghana in keeping the highest standards in carting huge cash.

This is one of the major outcomes of another meeting among the membership of the Ghana Association of Bankers on recent attacks on bullion vans, resulting in the death of security personnel and some civilians.

“The Association hereby reiterates its commitment and resolve to working with the national security apparatus and to taking every measure to ensure the highest level of compliance with industry standards,” it said in a statement.

“We will continue keeping abreast with latest industry standards in compliance and certification requirements of Cash in Transit (CIT) operations; strengthen our dialogue with the providers of CIT service to develop a comprehensive infrastructure, and implement aggressively proactive approach to staying at the forefront of the continually evolving security threats that the banking sector is exposed to,” it explained further.

It took the opportunity to assure the banking community and the general public that the banks have been working on enhanced CIT modalities with the Police Service, the Bank of Ghana and third party service providers and remains fully committed to strict compliance with established standards.

“We also encourage our customers to utilise the available digital banking channels offered by the industry to minimise the use of cash.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and work colleagues of Lance Corporal Emmanuel Osei and the other causalities in this unfortunate incident. May they Rest In Peace”, it concluded.