Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has asked his fans to stop hating on his ex-manager Bulldog due to their recent altercations on social media.

According to him, their differences, thoughts and opinions shouldn’t cause them to burn the bridge between them.

He also confirmed that he only had to tell Bulldog ‘what fact meant’, thereby rubbishing the rumours that he sacked him from the Shatta Movement camp.

Earlier, some SM fans started dissing Bulldog after he mentioned that Black Sherif’s The Villain I Never Was album will outshine Sarkodie and Shatta Wale’s upcoming albums in October and November respectively.

Reacting to this, Shatta Wale described Bulldog as his big brother, saying: “Please no one should say I sack bulldog, he is still my big boss, I only told him what ‘FACT’ meant! He is a big brother to me, so please !! Thank you.”

